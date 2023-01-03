A nun who had dedicated decades of her life to God decided in 2015 that the spark she felt from a small act of love by a monk was enough to leave her strict religious order.

Sister Mary Elizabeth, 50, born Lisa Tinkler, led a quiet life at a Carmelite Roman Catholic religious order convent in Preston, Lancashire, from the age of 19.

Sister Mary Elizabeth, 50, born Lisa Tinkler, left the Carmelite Roman Catholic religious order, which she joined at the age of 19 to become a nun in their Preston, Lancashire, convent, to marry friar Robert, who had been a monk of the order for 2013.

Lisa revealed that they met by chance during Robert's visit to her convent in the autumn of 2015 when the prioress took her to meet the visiting monk and see if he wanted anything to eat.

When the prioress left to take a phone call in another room, they were left alone.

Robert and Lisa had never met before, and she had only heard him preach at mass on his occasional visits to the priory.

When Robert moved to leave the room, Lisa's sleeve brushed against his, causing her to feel a surge of energy.

Lisa joined the order at the age of 19 and served for 24 years, only being permitted to speak for two and a half hours per day.

The couple is now married and lives in North Yorkshire, where Lisa works as a hospital chaplain and Robert as a vicar.