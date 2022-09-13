Around tens of thousands of people are queuing to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin makes its last journey from Edinburgh in Scotland to London later on Tuesday.



Thousands filed past the coffin at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh as King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, the four children of the Queen, led the coffin in a procession around the city before it was laid in state within the cathedral.

The coffin will be flown to London on a Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft on Tuesday night with Princess Anne, Princess Royal.

Following their customary mourning visit to Northern Ireland, King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla will receive it. It will then lie in state at Buckingham Palace's Bow Room overnight for the rest of the royal family to pay their respects.

The coffin will then travel in a gun carriage during a formal procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, also known as the Houses of Parliament, on Wednesday in the late afternoon.

The procession will travel by some of the most well-known locations in the UK capital, including Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards, and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square, and New Palace Yard. There have been several rehearsals in order to get ready for the grand royal procession in London.

The Queen's closed coffin will rest on a high platform in Westminster Hall called a catafalque during Lying-in-State, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre put on top. Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

The public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day from 5 pm local time on Wednesday until 6.30 am local time on the day of the funeral on Monday. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) of the UK government stated that individuals who wish to attend will have to "wait for many hours, possibly overnight." Large crowds are expected, therefore people are urged to plan early, make necessary preparations, and expect longer wait times.

All attendees of the Lying-in-State will undergo airport-style security checks, and only small baggage is permitted. This operation has been called Operation Feather, according to DCMS.

Mourners will be handed wristbands so they can take short comfort breaks from the estimated 5-km-long line in central London, which is expected to stretch from Westminster to as far as Tower Bridge.