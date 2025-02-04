Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for calm as Santorini, known as Greece’s ‘Instagram island,’ and its neighbouring Aegean islands experience a surge of seismic activity. More than 200 earthquakes have struck the region in recent days, leaving residents and tourists on edge.

Data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) shows that tremors are occurring just minutes apart, with the strongest recorded at magnitude 5.1 on Monday afternoon. The latest quake struck at 06:06 pm IST on Tuesday.

Speaking from Brussels, Mitsotakis said that authorities are closely monitoring a "very intense" geological phenomenon and reassured the public that officials are prepared to respond if needed.

Fear of a larger quake has led thousands of residents and tourists to leave Santorini, Anafi, Ios, and Amorgos by ferry and plane. Despite the exodus, no significant damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Santorini, often dubbed Greece’s ‘Instagram island’ for its stunning caldera views and whitewashed cliffside villages, is home to a dormant volcano. However, a committee of experts monitoring the seismic activity has stated that the ongoing tremors are "not linked to volcanic activity."

Greek seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos has cautioned that the dense cluster of quakes between Santorini, Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi could signal a more powerful earthquake ahead. Meanwhile, Efthymios Lekkas, head of the scientific monitoring committee for the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, noted last week that while Santorini’s volcano remains active, its last significant eruption occurred in 1950.

Santorini’s volcanic history is a key feature of its dramatic landscape, shaped by a massive eruption around 1620 BC—one of the most powerful in human history. Today, the island attracts more than three million visitors annually, drawn to its breathtaking scenery despite its turbulent geological past.