Launching a scathing attack on Communities, Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr said that communism is the copper coin that the entire world has thrown away.

He further said that he has never seen any good communists and they are criminals.

Bela who came to Thiruvananthapuram to receive Life Time Achievement Award at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2022 at Thiruvananthapuram, made this observation during an interview with a Malayalam daily.

''My country embrace communism once. The same country later taught me to hate communism,'' the daily quoted him as saying.

Bela further revealed that until 16 he was a diehard communist, however, he later realized that the leaders who he once used to worship were fake communists following which he decided to quit.

''So far, I have not seen any good communists. The leaders use communism to camouflage their criminal activities and violations of human rights,'' he added.

''Most of them do not know the difference between communism and Marxism. I do not know the situation in Kerala,'' he said.

As per Bela, autocracy and communism are birds of the same feathers, and also questioned if one has come across any country which could progress through communism and socialism.

''I have not seen anyone. One is likely to say China. But, China is a capitalist country,'' he opined.

He further added that there is a long list of a country that suffered humiliating falls due to communism. Countries like Poland, Hungary, East Germany, and Russia are on that list.

Later, Bela said that the Government of Kerala awarded him the Puraskaram not for his politics, but for his films.

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