IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla set to return from ISS tomorrow after historic mission

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth on July 14 alongside his Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crewmates. His mission marks a major milestone in India's space journey, as it is the first time an Indian has lived and worked aboard the ISS.

The Ax-4 crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS at approximately 4:35 pm IST on Sunday. Their return journey aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will last around 22 hours, with splashdown expected in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at roughly 3 PM IST on Tuesday, July 15.

Shukla, serving as the mission pilot and representing ISRO, has been part of a four-member international team led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. The crew also included Polish ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu from the HUNOR program.

Over the nearly 18-day stay on the ISS, the crew carried out a wide range of scientific and technical experiments, focusing on human health, microgravity research, and spaceflight sustainability. Group Captain Shukla contributed to experiments such as testing Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) in space—part of an effort to make space accessible for people with diabetes.

Other experiments included studies on eye movement, cognitive performance, perception in microgravity, plant-based nutrition, and stress management. Notably, the Neuromotion VR and EEG Neurofeedback projects aimed to better understand and manage astronaut mental health during extended space travel.

Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu continued work on DNA repair using fruit flies and the VITAPRIC project for growing nutrient-dense crops in space. Data from more than 60 experiments, along with over 580 pounds of cargo, will return with the Dragon capsule.

A farewell ceremony is scheduled with NASA’s Expedition 73 crew at 7:25 PM IST on July 14, prior to undocking.

Axiom Mission 4 was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on June 25 and docked with the ISS the following day. The mission marks a significant collaboration between commercial, national, and international space agencies.