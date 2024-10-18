Israel’s military campaign against Hamas will persist following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7 attacks, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Friday. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari emphasized that their mission will continue until all hostages are safely returned.

Sinwar, who was responsible for orchestrating the assault that led to the deaths of over 1,200 people, has been a central figure in Hamas' leadership. Hagari confirmed that 101 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, adding, "Our work is not done. We will not rest until we bring home all our hostages by any means."

The October 7 attack saw more than 2,500 Hamas militants infiltrate Israel, leading to widespread violence, including massacres and abductions. Sinwar's leadership during this attack, described as one of the most brutal in Israel’s history, made him a top target for Israeli forces.

Despite the ongoing military operations, Hagari reiterated that Israel’s offensive is directed at Hamas, not the civilian population of Gaza. He stressed efforts to increase humanitarian aid to those affected, including food, water, and medical supplies.

Since the attack, Israel has launched a counteroffensive aimed at dismantling Hamas, while balancing efforts to minimise civilian casualties.