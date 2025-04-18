Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke over the phone on Friday, focusing on strengthening cooperation in technology, innovation, and emerging sectors. The conversation followed up on discussions the two had during a meeting in Washington, DC, earlier this year.

"Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," Modi wrote on X, reaffirming India’s commitment to advancing ties with the US in these critical areas.

According to officials, the dialogue underlined shared interests between India and the United States in high-impact domains such as space, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and entrepreneurship.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders “discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development,” noting that opportunities in good governance and emerging technologies were also part of the conversation.

Their most recent interaction builds on a prior meeting held in February at Blair House in Washington, where Musk and Modi exchanged views on a broad range of issues. At that time, the Prime Minister had emphasised India’s push for reforms and a vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance."

"Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation," Modi posted after that meeting. He also mentioned meeting Musk's children, describing it as a "delight."

While Tesla’s entry into the Indian market has been a topic of speculation, neither side confirmed any concrete agreements. However, the tone of both interactions indicates a shared enthusiasm for long-term engagement in future-forward sectors.