Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita is steering India’s Southeast Asia outreach with a clear focus on strengthening trade, investment, and diaspora ties—especially highlighting the Northeast’s growing role.

On Sunday, Margherita met Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, YB Liew Chin Tong, where discussions centred on expanding economic cooperation, with particular interest in the semiconductor sector. “Had a productive meeting... Discussed ways to further enhance India-Malaysia trade, investment, and economic cooperation as well as means to provide impetus for our burgeoning collaboration in the Semiconductor sector,” he posted on X.

As a minister from Assam, his presence signals the increasing significance of the Northeast in India’s foreign policy, especially under the Act East framework, where connectivity and commerce with ASEAN nations are being actively promoted.

Margherita also engaged with members of the Indian community in Malaysia, notably those with roots in Assam and Manipur. “Interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Malaysia, including members of the Assamese and Manipuri diaspora. Their contributions to strengthening India-Malaysia ties are noteworthy,” he noted.

The minister had earlier held talks with YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), focusing on legal and institutional collaboration. The conversation, according to Margherita, aimed at “working together to further strengthen India-Malaysia ties especially in the field of law and institutional reforms.”

He also met business leaders from the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and the Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC), describing them as key stakeholders in the growing economic link between the two nations.

Margherita is leading India’s delegation at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair in Kuala Lumpur (April 18–19), part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025.