Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other incarcerated political leaders, has exercised his voting rights through a postal ballot from Adiala Jail. The voting process began on Thursday across Pakistan.

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and other party leaders currently in prison, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, participated in the voting through mail. Additional leaders who managed to cast their votes through postal ballots include former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

However, Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, couldn't vote as she was convicted and arrested after the completion of the postal voting process. According to Dawn, fewer than 100 prisoners in Adiala Jail were able to vote, which is around one percent of the jail's total 7000 inmates.

The Adiala Jail administration allowed only inmates with valid computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to vote, leading to a low turnout. Many prisoners did not possess the original CNIC, citing reasons such as avoiding their identity in the case of criminals and under-trial prisoners (UTPs) whose identities are generally withheld by the police stations.

The jail administration received postal ballots from the Election Commission of Pakistan in mid-January, and after an extension granted by the jail superintendent, the votes were handed over to district returning officers (DROs) in sealed envelopes by January 22. The early process ensured timely delivery to DROs, especially for inmates from distant regions.

Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, also wished to vote via a postal ballot, but her request was denied as the process had concluded before her detention. The PTI party has urged people to remember Imran Khan, emphasizing his dedication to the country's cause.

Imran Khan, a popular leader in Pakistan, is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail on various charges, leading to his disqualification from contesting the polls. Despite challenges, the PTI party has encouraged citizens to use their votes to bring about positive change in the country, emphasizing the need to dismantle a perceived corrupt system.

On the day of the elections, the caretaker government temporarily suspended mobile services across Pakistan, citing a deteriorating security situation. PTI called this move a "cowardly act" and urged people to share WiFi access by removing passwords from their personal accounts. The party shared visuals of people turning out to vote, refuting reports of boycotting the elections and emphasizing their commitment to the democratic process.