Imran Khan, who was recently ousted as Pakistan's Prime Minister, received 58 gifts worth over Rs 140 million from world leaders during his three-and-a-half-year tenure and retained them all, either by paying a negligible amount or refusing to pay anything at all.

According to the reports, Imran Khan, who became Pakistan's prime minister on promises to fight corruption and implement several austerity measures to relieve the government's financial load, was found selling Toshakhana gifts worth Rs 140 million in Dubai.

A set of gifts consisting of a Rolex watch, a pair of cufflinks, one ring, and one box containing a necklace, bracelet, and a pair of earrings was valued at Rs 23.5 million and was retained through Rs 11.5 million, as said by Imran Khan's other gifts. A Rolex watch costing Rs 3.8 million was among several gifts, which he kept after paying roughly Rs 754,000 in October 2018.

In exchange for Rs 294,000, another Rolex watch worth Rs 1.5 million was kept. According to The News International, another set of gifts contained a couple of Rolex watches, an iPhone, and other stuff worth Rs 1.73 million, which were kept for Rs 338,600.

Imran Khan paid Rs 38 million in exchange for gifts worth Rs 140 million, but other items worth Rs 800,200 were retained without payment. According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the most expensive ones were sold in Dubai.

One set of gifts he received during his inauguration as Prime Minister in August 2018 was among the most expensive, including a Graff watch for Rs 85 million, cufflinks worth Rs 5.67 million, a pen worth Rs 1.5 million, and a ring worth Rs 8.75 million.

The evaluation committee he set up was in charge of determining their price. Imran Khan kept all of these gifts, which amounted to over Rs 100 million, in September 2018 by paying 20% (Rs 20 million) of their assessed value, according to reports. They were then sold in Dubai for Rs 155 million, according to Shehbaz Sharif. It must be established who paid for their retention and whether or not Imran Khan paid capital gains tax.

A gift received by a government functionary from a leader of another country must be deposited in the treasury, according to the rules. Those who want to retain the gift might do so by paying a percentage of the value, which was 20% at the time Imran Khan kept the gifts stated above.

In December 2018, the regulations were revised to require a 50% payment in order to keep these gifts. Imran Khan had already ordered the filing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani, on charges of receiving treasury luxury gifts and vehicles.