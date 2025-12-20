Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in Toshakhana corruption case

A Pakistani court on December 20, sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years of imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-II corruption case.



The verdict was pronounced by Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand inside the high-security Adiala Jail, where Khan has been lodged since August 2023. Both were awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code and seven years under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of PKR 16.4 million on each of them.



In its judgment, the court said it had taken a lenient view while awarding punishment, considering Khan’s age and the fact that Bushra Bibi is a woman. It also granted the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code, allowing the period of detention already undergone to be counted towards the sentence.



The Toshakhana-II case pertains to alleged irregularities in the handling of state gifts received by the former first couple from the Saudi government in 2021. Prosecutors alleged that valuable items, including luxury watches and diamond and gold jewellery, were sold without being deposited in the Toshakhana, the official state gift repository.

A total of 21 witnesses testified during the trial. Both Khan and Bushra were present in court when the judgment was announced. In his statement under Section 342 of the CrPC, Khan denied the charges, terming the case “malicious, fabricated and politically motivated.”



Reacting to the verdict, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani said the gifts were not deposited as required under the law. He claimed the actual value of the gift set was around PKR 70 million, while it was allegedly undervalued at approximately PKR 5.8 million.



The Toshakhana operates under Pakistan’s Cabinet Division and stores gifts received by rulers and government officials from foreign dignitaries. Such gifts can be retained only after due valuation and payment under prescribed rules.



Bushra Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in October 2024, followed by bail to Khan a month later. However, both remain incarcerated following their conviction earlier this year in the Al-Qadir Trust case. They retain the right to challenge the verdict in the High Court.



Meanwhile, access to Khan has reportedly been restricted for over a month. Adiala Jail authorities have said the former prime minister is in good health. Last week, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Alice Jill Edwards urged the Pakistan government to address reports of inhumane detention conditions, calling for an end to Khan’s alleged solitary confinement.



Imran Khan served as Pakistan’s 19th prime minister from August 2018 until April 2022, before being ousted through a no-confidence motion.