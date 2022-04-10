Pakistan Prime Minister Iran Khan lost a crucial trust vote in the National Assembly on Saturday, becoming the country’s first prime minister to be ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan was voted out of power as 174 members of the country’s National Assembly went against him during the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq who chaired the session said, “174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution. Consequently, the resolution of no-confidence against Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan has been passed by a majority of the National Assembly.”

The motion was introduced after Pakistan’s Supreme Court prepared to intervene to ensure compliance with its April 7 decision holding the vote of no-confidence, and prison vans were stationed outside the National Assembly, apparently to remove individuals found in contempt.

With Imran Khan’s resignation, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is set to take over as Prime Minister.

The National Assembly will reconvene at 2 pm on Sunday to elect a new prime minister after voting was adjourned for the third time on Saturday.

Moments before the voting started, Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignation. Opposition party leader Ayaz Sadiq was asked to take over the assembly session.