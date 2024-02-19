Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for an urgent investigation following a startling admission by a Pakistani official who confessed to being involved in vote-rigging during the recent elections, as reported. The controversy surrounding the contentious polls continues to intensify, prompting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to advocate for a judicial commission to examine the revelations made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

Gohar Ali Khan, the Interim Chairman of PTI, emphasized the need for a thorough inquiry into Chattha's claims that he manipulated the vote count, implicating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the process. The ECP, however, refuted these allegations, asserting that commissioners do not directly participate in the election process.

The disclosure by Chattha lends weight to PTI's longstanding allegations of widespread rigging in the February 8 election. While PTI candidates secured the most seats, they fell short of a majority, running as independents due to a government crackdown. PTI contends that the rigging was orchestrated to prevent them from gaining power.

The impact of these revelations resonated in the financial markets with Pakistan's dollar bonds ranking among the ten worst performers in emerging markets, according to report. The news led to a decline in the benchmark KSE 100 stock index, although the rupee remained relatively stable.

PTI's Interim Chairman, Gohar Ali Khan, remarked, "This is the first time a commissioner is raising his voice according to his conscience," adding that Chattha's admission aligns with their previous claims.