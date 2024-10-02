In light of escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Indian government has issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, urging citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran. This comes after Iran's missile strike on Israel on Tuesday, which has significantly heightened the risk of a broader regional conflict. Indian nationals currently residing in Iran have been advised to exercise caution and remain in close contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"We are actively monitoring the evolving security situation in the region. Indian citizens are strongly advised against all non-essential travel to Iran. Those already in the country should remain vigilant and maintain regular communication with the Indian Embassy," the Ministry of External Affairs announced in its advisory.

The missile strike marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, with Tehran launching over 180 missiles into Israeli territory. Israeli defense systems reportedly intercepted several of the missiles, but Tel Aviv and U.S. officials have warned Iran of severe repercussions, increasing fears of a full-blown regional war.

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The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has also issued precautionary measures for Indian nationals living in Israel, urging them to stay alert and adhere to safety guidelines provided by local authorities.

“Indian citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel within Israel and remain close to safety shelters. We are in constant touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all nationals," read the embassy's statement.

On Wednesday, Iran declared its missile operations against Israel had concluded, signaling a pause in further provocations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that while no further attacks were planned, Tehran would respond decisively if provoked by Israel.

In the meantime, Israel has escalated its military response, launching intensified airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza and Lebanon, resulting in numerous casualties. This development has heightened concerns about the possibility of the conflict spreading further across the region.