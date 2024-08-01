In light of rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon has issued a cautionary advisory for Indian nationals, urging them to avoid non-essential travel to the country. Current residents have been advised to exercise heightened caution, limit their movements, and stay in close contact with the embassy.

In a statement made to X, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128."

The advisory follows a severe escalation in the region after a rocket attack on the Golan Heights, attributed to Hezbollah, resulted in the deaths of 12 children. In retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an airstrike in southern Lebanon, reportedly killing Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander.

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Fuad Shukr, identified by the IDF as the "most senior Hezbollah military commander," was a key figure in the militant group's hierarchy. He served on Hezbollah's Jihad Council and was considered the head of its strategic division. Shukr had been overseeing Hezbollah's attacks against Israel since the October 7 Hamas assault, including the recent fatal strike in Majdal Shams.

According to the IDF, Shukr was responsible for Hezbollah's advanced weaponry, including precision-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs. He played a crucial role in planning and executing terror attacks against Israel.

The IDF confirmed Shukr's death in a statement, saying, "Eliminated: Fuad Shukr 'Sayyid Muhsan,' Hezbollah's most senior military commander and Hassan Nasrallah's right-hand man."