India and Germany conducted their Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi, addressing various regional and global issues. The talks were co-chaired by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and German State Secretary Dr Thomas Bagger.

During his visit, Bagger met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The consultations covered a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, defence, development cooperation, and academic exchanges. Both nations agreed to enhance collaboration in emerging technologies, digital platforms, renewable energy, and green economy, as well as extend development cooperation to third countries.

The discussions also focused on preparing for the upcoming 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) scheduled in New Delhi. This high-level meeting will be chaired by the leaders of both countries.

Further, the officials welcomed the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses (APK) in New Delhi, which is expected to boost bilateral business collaborations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the consultations and committed to working towards the success of the upcoming IGC.