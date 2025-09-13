India backs UN resolution endorsing ‘New York Declaration’ on Palestine, signals support for two-state solution

India on Friday, September 12 voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution endorsing the New York Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the Palestine question and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The resolution, introduced by France, was adopted with overwhelming support — 142 nations voted in favour, 10 opposed, and 12 abstained. India was among the countries that backed the measure, aligning itself with all Gulf Arab states. Those voting against included Israel, the United States, Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga.

The declaration, first circulated at a high-level conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia at the UN headquarters in July, aims to revive long-stalled negotiations to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Shift in India’s Position

India’s vote represents a notable departure from its recent stance. Over the past three years, New Delhi had abstained four times on Gaza-related resolutions, particularly those calling for a ceasefire. Friday’s decision is seen as a clearer signal of support for global efforts towards a negotiated two-state solution.

What the Declaration States

The seven-page New York Declaration outlines collective international action to:

End the war in Gaza.

Achieve a just and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a viable two-state solution.

Build a future of peace for Palestinians, Israelis, and the wider region.

It strongly condemned the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis and resulted in more than 250 hostages being taken. At the same time, it criticised Israel’s military retaliation in Gaza, citing widespread civilian deaths, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and “siege and starvation” conditions that have worsened the humanitarian crisis.

Key Demands on Israel

The declaration urged Israel to:

Commit publicly to the two-state solution, including recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Halt violence and incitement against Palestinians.

End all settlement expansions, land grabs, and annexation activities, particularly in East Jerusalem.

Cease settlers’ violence and abandon annexation projects.

It further reaffirmed the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, warning that without decisive steps toward the two-state solution and strong international guarantees, the conflict would deepen, and regional peace would remain out of reach.

Emphasizing urgency, the declaration stated: “The war in Gaza must end now. Gaza is an integral part of a Palestinian State and must be unified with the West Bank. There must be no occupation, siege, territorial reduction, or forced displacement.”