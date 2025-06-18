India and Canada have agreed to fully restore diplomatic relations, bringing an end to the year-long diplomatic standoff that followed the controversial killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023.

The breakthrough was achieved during a bilateral meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Alberta. Both leaders agreed to reappoint new high commissioners and resume full-scale diplomatic and consular operations, facilitating smoother engagement for citizens and businesses in both countries.

In a joint statement, Prime Ministers Carney and Modi highlighted the importance of mutual respect and cooperation in India-Canada relations, underlining strong people-to-people ties, economic interdependence, and shared goals in energy, food security, and digital innovation.

PM Carney also raised key G7 agenda points, including transnational crime, global security, and adherence to international norms and rules-based order.

The relationship between the two countries had deteriorated significantly after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the accusation, labeling it “baseless,” and accused Canada of harboring extremist elements operating against Indian interests.

The standoff escalated when India withdrew several of its diplomats, following claims that Canadian authorities had compromised their security and violated diplomatic protocols. The current resolution is seen as a diplomatic reset aimed at restoring trust and moving forward on common strategic interests.