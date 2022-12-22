In the UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution calling for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and for the military junta to release political prisoners, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, India, China, and Russia chose to abstain.

The resolution was approved on December 21, by the 15-nation Security Council, which is being presided over by India this month, with 12 voting in favour, 0 voting against, and India, China, and Russia abstaining.

After 74 years, the Security Council has finally adopted a resolution on Myanmar. After the nation formerly known as Burma gained independence from Britain in 1948, the UNSC only passed one other resolution on Myanmar, urging the General Assembly to admit "the Union of Burma" as a member of the organisation.

Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, who was presiding over the meeting, gave the national explanation of the vote and stated that New Delhi thought the challenging circumstances in Myanmar required a strategy of "quiet and patient diplomacy."

Any other strategy, according to her, will not be effective in tackling the enduring problems that have thwarted lasting peace, stability, progress, and democratic governance.

“Under the current circumstances, we are of the considered view that a UN Security Council resolution may entrench the parties in their inflexible positions rather than encourage them to pursue an inclusive political dialogue.”

However, Kamboj claimed that India firmly urged all sides to immediately halt hostilities, give up their extreme stances, and start an inclusive political discussion for the restoration of democracy.

“Political leaders should be released and allowed to resume political activities,” she said.

The resolution underlined its strong commitment to the country's sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, and unity as well as its support for the people of Myanmar. It advocated caution and the de-escalation of tensions while demanding an immediate end to all acts of violence around the nation.

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