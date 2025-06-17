As the fifth consecutive day of intense aerial conflict between Israel and Iran saw Tehran rocked by missile and drone attacks, the Government of India has issued a strong advisory urging all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in the Iranian capital to evacuate immediately if they have the means to do so.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran released the advisory on Tuesday, cautioning that the situation in the city has become increasingly volatile due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes. “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources are advised to move to a safe location outside the city,” the advisory stated.

The embassy has also appealed to those who have not yet registered with the mission to contact it without delay. “All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their location and contact numbers,” it said. The embassy has released three emergency helpline numbers: +98 9010144557, +98 9128109115, and +98 9128109109.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of a spiraling military conflict between Israel and Iran, which has already claimed hundreds of lives. Iranian authorities have reported at least 224 deaths, most of them civilians, while Israel has reported 24 civilian fatalities. Over 3,000 Israelis have also been evacuated from conflict zones.

In response to the deteriorating security environment, India has initiated evacuation efforts for its citizens in Iran. Government sources confirmed that the first batch of 110 Indian nationals safely crossed into Armenia during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

With over 10,000 Indian students stranded in Iran, New Delhi has urged Tehran to facilitate their safe exit. Due to the ongoing closure of Iranian airspace, authorities in Tehran have advised students to consider exiting the country via land borders with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, or Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Tehran continues to face waves of aerial assaults. Iranian media have reported explosions and active air defense engagements across the capital, with visible smoke plumes in eastern Tehran after suspected Israeli strikes. Defensive systems were also activated near Natanz, home to key nuclear facilities located approximately 320 km from Tehran.

In Israel, air raid sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv after midnight, though no immediate reports of damage were confirmed.

Diplomatic efforts for de-escalation are reportedly underway. Sources told Reuters that Iran has requested mediation from Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to pressure U.S. President Donald Trump to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an immediate ceasefire. In return, Tehran has hinted it may adopt a more flexible stance in ongoing nuclear negotiations.