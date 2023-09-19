India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat on September 19 in a tit-for-tat response after Ottawa accused India of links to the killing of alleged Khalistani terrorist in Canada and expelled a senior Indian diplomat.

Responding to the development, India's Ministry of External Affairs wrote, "the decision reflects Government of India's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities".

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government had "credible evidences" of India's link to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing (Khalistani leader) with the "agents of the Government of India". The Indian government rejected the allegation as "absurd and motivated".

These latest developments flags further rise in diplomatic tensions after Justin Trudeu raised spoke to PM Modi at the G20 summit in Delhi over sessionist activities and Khalistan supporters attacking Indian diplomatic missions in Canada. Days later, Canada postponed a trade mission to India, which was planned for October.



Also read : Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Khalistani terrorist; India rejects allegations