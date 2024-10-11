After UN peacekeepers, including 600 Indian soldiers, stationed in south Lebanon came under fire from Israeli forces attacking Hezbollah targets in the region, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed concerns over their safety.

600 Indian soldiers are part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, and are stationed along the 120-km Blue Line on the Israel-Lebanon border.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are concerned about the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely. Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate."

The statement came a day after the UN said the Naqoura headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit by Israeli forces.

"This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall," the UN statement read.

"The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital," it added.

The situation along the Israel-Lebanon border has escalated rapidly after the assassination of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have accused Hezbollah of operating in areas near UNIFIL posts. In a statement, the IDF said, "The IDF is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL."

"This morning (Thursday), IDF troops operated in the area of Naqoura, next to a UNIFIL base. Accordingly, the IDF instructed the UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces, following which the forces opened fire in the area," the statement added.