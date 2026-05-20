India-Italy ties enter ‘decisive stage’ as Modi, Meloni push strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have said relations between India and Italy have entered a “decisive stage”, with the two countries moving beyond a traditional friendship towards a deeper strategic partnership driven by technology, trade, security and innovation.

In a joint article published for Indian and Italian media during Modi’s visit to Italy, the two leaders said the partnership is being shaped by “regular exchanges at higher political and institutional levels” at a time of major global change.

“The relationship between India and Italy has now reached a decisive stage,” the leaders wrote, adding that bilateral ties have evolved “from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy”.

The article placed strong emphasis on economic collaboration, with both leaders aiming to strengthen trade and industrial cooperation across sectors, including defence, aerospace, clean energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles and tourism.

Modi and Meloni said they want bilateral trade to cross €20 billion by 2029, while highlighting growing business interest from both sides. More than 1,000 Indian and Italian companies are already operating across the two countries, according to the article.

The leaders also underlined the potential of combining “Italian design, manufacturing excellence, and world-class supercomputers” with India’s engineering talent, start-up ecosystem and rapid economic growth.

Technology emerged as a central pillar of the partnership, particularly in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, digital infrastructure and critical minerals. The two leaders stressed the need for “responsible and human-centred” AI development, saying technological progress should not undermine democratic values or human dignity.

“Building on India’s vision of MANAV — putting human at the centre of technology — and Italy’s leadership in promoting a human-centric ‘algor-ethics’ rooted in its humanist tradition, our partnership seeks to ensure that AI acts as a catalyst for social empowerment,” the article said.

The joint piece also highlighted growing cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, maritime security and space technology. Both leaders said collaboration would help counter threats such as terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking and organised criminal networks.

On connectivity and global trade routes, Modi and Meloni described the emergence of an “Indo-Mediterranean” region linking the Indian Ocean with Europe through trade, energy and digital networks.

They reiterated support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), calling it a major initiative aimed at improving transport infrastructure, resilient supply chains and digital connectivity between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The article concluded with both leaders invoking shared civilisational values and cultural traditions, saying the India-Italy partnership would remain focused on people, innovation and long-term global cooperation.