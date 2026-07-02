India, Japan sign AI, defence and healthcare pacts during PM Takaichi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2 described technology as the "strongest pillar" of India-Japan cooperation, as the two countries signed a series of agreements spanning artificial intelligence, defence and healthcare during bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the exchange of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Modi said both countries had agreed to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, expressing confidence that their combined technological strengths would contribute to global AI development.

"Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that a technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation," Modi said. Referring to a joint statement issued on AI, he added that several institutions from India's AI ecosystem had also signed agreements with Japanese partners. "The convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will impart new momentum and strength to global AI development."

The two leaders also announced the first India-Japan defence co-development project involving the Naval Radio Antenna "Unicorn". Modi said the initiative would mark "a new chapter" in bilateral defence technology cooperation and support efforts to strengthen "regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order".

Healthcare emerged as another major area of collaboration, with agreements covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology. Modi said the partnership would help advance global health security by combining "India's scale with Japan's quality" to deliver affordable, reliable and advanced healthcare solutions.

Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at Modi's invitation.

India and Japan have steadily expanded their strategic partnership over the past two decades. The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014 and has since broadened to include economic security, critical technologies and defence cooperation.

Artificial intelligence has become an important area of collaboration in recent years. The Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative was launched in 2025, followed by the first India-Japan Strategic AI Dialogue held in Mumbai in April 2026. Economic security discussions have also prioritised cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, clean energy, and information and communication technology.

Defence engagement between the two countries has likewise intensified through regular high-level exchanges, including the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting and the signing of a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation in 2025.