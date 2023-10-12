India initiated Operation Ajay on Wednesday to facilitate the repatriation of its citizens from Israel, currently embroiled in a conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Approximately 18,000 Indian nationals reside in Israel.

India's Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, announced on X that special charter flights and other arrangements are underway to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad.

The Indian embassy in Israel has notified the first batch of registered Indian citizens who will board the initial special flight to India today. Israel, amidst the conflict, has formed an emergency government to manage the war against Hamas.

In the past five days, retaliatory shelling by Israel on the Gaza Strip has resulted in civilian casualties. Israel's military is currently stationed around the Gaza Strip, potentially preparing for an invasion.

Hamas has reportedly taken around 150 people hostage, including 14 Thai nationals, two Mexicans, and an unspecified number of Americans and Germans.

Israel also faces potential conflict with the Iran-backed Shiite militant organization, Hezbollah, on its northern border with Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for missiles fired at Israel on Wednesday, to which Israel retaliated by striking a Hezbollah military observation post in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, Israel reported an exchange of fire with militants in Syria on Tuesday following alleged munitions fire towards the Golan Heights.

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