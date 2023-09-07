Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen stated that three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be inked between Dhaka and New Delhi during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's travel to India for the 'G20 Leaders Summit' from September 8-10.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to leave the nation on a Biman special aeroplane on Friday to attend the 18th G20 (Group of Twenty) conference at the request of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On September 8, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will meet with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in the afternoon.

“Before the bilateral meeting with two prime ministers, three MOUs are likely to be signed,” Momen said at a curtain raiser press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here.



Also Read: Tripura CM bats for simplification of visa rules for travel between Bangladesh-Tripura

Three MOUs are ‘Cooperation in the agriculture research sector’, ‘Cultural exchange’ and ‘Simplification of financial transactions between the common people of the two countries.

India's G20 presidency began in December 2022 and during this presidency term, India invited a total nine countries including Bangladesh to attend in all the G20 meetings.

These countries are- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and United Arab Emirates “On the basis of the unique relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi, Bangladesh is the only country in South Asia to get this opportunity which is a matter of pride for Bangladesh”, Momen said.

Bangladesh, according to the foreign minister, is participating in all sessions of the 18th G-20 hosted by India and expressing Bangladesh's stance and recommendations on a variety of subjects, which have been well received by the participating nations, including the host country India.

According to the foreign minister, the relationship between Bangladesh and India has acquired remarkable pace in recent years, thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, which has been dubbed the "Golden Chapter."

“Participation in the G-20 summit is recognition of the remarkable achievements of the government in the last fourteen years under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina),” Momen said.

On the first day of the G20 summit, September 9, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend several sessions and give two remarks under the summit's core theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

During the 'One Earth' and 'One Family' sessions, Bangladesh's Prime Minister will discuss how to address issues such as climate change, economic recovery following the Covid pandemic, and war in Europe, which has resulted in a severe disruption of global supply of essential commodities such as fuel, food, and fertiliser, according to Momen.

Furthermore, he stated that the Prime Minister will explain to the attending world leaders the experience of Bangladesh's tremendous accomplishment in many socioeconomic spheres during the current government's tenure.

On the same day, the Prime Minister will meet with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Argentine President Alberto Angel Fernandez, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On September 10, the second and last day of the G-20 summit, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other world leaders will pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat.