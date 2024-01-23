The CEO of Tesla Elon Musk has publicly expressed his views on India's position in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling it absurd that India even after being the most populous country on Earth did not have a permanent seat at the UN body.

On January 23rd, 2024, Musk took to platform X to criticize the exclusion of India from permanent membership in the UNSC, labeling it as "absurd." His comments came in response to a tweet by Michael Eisenberg, an American-born Israeli venture capitalist, who questioned why India was not being considered for a permanent seat and suggested that the United Nations might need to be dismantled in favor of creating a new organization with stronger leadership.

Musk's stance is that India, being the most populous country on Earth, rightfully deserves a permanent seat on the Security Council. He also believes that Africa should collectively have a permanent seat as well. This perspective aligns with the support India has received from four out of the five permanent member nations of the UNSC for its candidature.

The discussion was initially sparked by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who voiced his concern over the absence of any African nation as a permanent member of the security council. Guterres emphasized the need for institutions to reflect today's world realities rather than those of 80 years ago.

Musk's tweet reflects his broader view of India as a significant player in technological revolutions, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and space exploration.

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