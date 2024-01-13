The central government has expressed its objection to a recent visit by the British envoy to Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, had visited Mirpur on January 10.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said Marriott's visit was "highly objectionable" and an act which amounted to "infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement, added the statement by the ministry.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," said the External Affairs Ministry.