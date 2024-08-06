President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Fijian Parliament, expressing India's commitment to collaborate with Fiji in building a stronger and more prosperous nation. During her speech, Murmu emphasised the need for both countries to work together to maximize the potential of their partnership.

The President highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Fiji in various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, renewable energy, and digital partnerships. She noted that despite the geographical distance, the two nations share a close bond, citing India's prompt response to Fiji's needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murmu expressed satisfaction with the increase in high-level engagements and people-centric activities between the two countries. She mentioned the recent announcement of new projects, including a super-speciality cardiology hospital in Suva, which aims to address the healthcare needs of Fijians and the wider Pacific region.

The Indian President also praised Fiji's democratic values, multicultural environment, and contributions to global peace. She highlighted the appointment of Fiji's legendary rugby player, Waisale Serevi, as India's new national rugby coach, and congratulated the Fijian men's rugby team on their Olympic silver medal.

During her visit, President Murmu was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji,' which she described as a reflection of the deep friendship between the two nations. She also met with her Fijian counterpart, President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

This state visit marks the first-ever trip by an Indian President to Fiji and is part of a broader tour that includes stops in New Zealand and Timor-Leste.