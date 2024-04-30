India on April 30, dismissed a report in the Washington Post which alleged that a former Indian intelligence officer plotted to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The report claimed that India's Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW) former officer, Vikram Yadav hired a hit team to target Pannun who resides in the United States and is a designated terrorist by India.

Stating that the report is “unwarranted and unsubstantiated”, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the investigation is underway. A high-level committee has been designated by India to sort the security concerns over criminal and terrorist networks.

He also said, “Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful.”

The development comes after tensions arose in November 2022 when the US had thwarted a plot to kill Pannun. They had also warned India over its involvement.

An indictment termed Nikhil Gupta as a conspirator and his alleged link with "CC-1" who was identified as Vikram Yadav.

India has said the allegations are contrary to government policy, following which a high-level inquiry committee was formed to investigate the allegations.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted the involvement of India’s national security interests in its investigation.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “This is a serious matter and we're taking that very, very seriously. The Government of India has been very clear with us that they are taking this seriously and will investigate.”

Pannun is amongst the main leaders of the Khalistan movement and the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice.