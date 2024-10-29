India has reiterated its commitment to Palestine by dispatching 30 tonnes of medical supplies amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The shipment includes essential medicines and anti-cancer drugs, reflecting the country's ongoing support for the Palestinian people.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the shipment on social media, stating, "India's support to the people of Palestine continues." This follows a previous consignment sent last week, which also consisted of 30 tonnes of medicine and food items through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

India has a long-standing position advocating for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Prime Minister Modi was among the first global leaders to condemn the October 7 terror attack on Israel and has voiced concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Reports from UNRWA indicate that living conditions in Gaza are worsening, with waste accumulating and sewage leaking into streets, raising health risks for families. Meanwhile, Israel's parliament has passed a law to ban UNRWA, which humanitarian organisations have criticised, arguing it will severely limit aid activities.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with over 1,000 Palestinians reportedly killed in the past 24 days due to the Israeli siege.