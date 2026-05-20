India, South Korea sign defence and cyber security pact during Rajnath Singh’s Seoul visit

India and the Republic of Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in defence, cyber security and defence information sharing, marking a fresh push in strategic ties between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on May 19 during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s official visit to Seoul, alongside South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-Back.

The MoU focuses on expanding cooperation in areas linked to modern warfare and regional security challenges, including countering cyber threats, protecting critical military infrastructure and strengthening mechanisms for defence information sharing.

Officials said the agreement is expected to improve coordination between the two countries in digital defence and enhance “situational awareness and regional security” amid growing concerns over cyber attacks and Indo-Pacific tensions.

The pact also signals a broader effort by New Delhi and Seoul to deepen military engagement and defence industrial cooperation at a time when both countries are seeking stronger strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ahead of the signing ceremony, Rajnath Singh visited the Seoul National Cemetery and paid tribute to South Korean soldiers who died during the Korean War. He laid floral tributes and observed a moment of silence at the memorial site.

The South Korea visit forms the second leg of Singh’s two-nation tour from May 18 to 21. He earlier travelled to Vietnam for discussions focused on regional security and defence cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Sharing details of the visit on X, Singh said the tour would focus on “deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration” to support “peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”.

The latest agreement is expected to pave the way for stronger military-to-military exchanges and closer defence collaboration between India and South Korea in emerging technology and cyber domains.