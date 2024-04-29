The Centre on April 29 summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs after pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at an event in Toronot which saw the presence Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Canadian diplomat was conveyed India’s "deep concern and strong protest" at such "disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event".

The statement further read, “"This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with Pro-Khalistan slogans while he was addressing a crowd at the Khalsa Day celebration event in Toronto, on April 28.

In his speech, Trudeau assured the Sikh community that the Canadian government would protect their rights and freedoms at all costs.

He said, “We gather here today to remember that one of Canada's greatest strengths is its diversity. We are strong, not in spite of our differences, but because of our differences. But even as we look at these differences, we have to remember and get reminded on days such as this and every day, that Sikh values are Canadian values.”