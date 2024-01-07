India has raised with the Maldives government the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a minister of the island nation following a row that erupted after Maldivian politicians mocked the Prime Minister's Lakshadweep visit.

Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment in the Maldives, had called PM Modi a "clown" and "puppet" in now-deleted posts on X after the Prime Minister posted pictures of his visit to Lakshadweep and pitched the island as a tourist destination for Indians. The tweets were taken down after backlash on the micro-blogging site.

The Indian High Commissioner has taken up the matter with the Mohamed Muizzu-led government in Male.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed too condemned Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calling it "appalling language".

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for the Maldives’ security and prosperity. The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect government policy (sic)," Nasheed wrote on X.

Despite the backlash, Mariyam Shiuna repeated derogatory remarks against PM Modi in multiple social media interactions.

Apart from Shiuna, other Maldives officials, including MP Zahid Rameez, mocked Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep after the photographs gained wide attention on social media, with many comparing it to the Maldives.

Sharing a tweet which claimed that PM Modi's move is a "big setback" for the Maldives and "will boost" tourism in Lakshadweep, Zahid Rameez said, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

These remarks invited sharp criticism against the Maldivian officials, with several people calling to "boycott the Maldives".

The Maldives government, in a statement on Sunday, rejected the derogatory remarks made by Mariyam Shiuna against PM Modi, stating that they do not represent the views of the Maldivian government.

"The Government of the Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of the Maldives," the statement read.

"The government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners," it said.

It further stated that Maldivian government authorities "will not hesitate" to take action against people who made such derogatory remarks against PM Modi.