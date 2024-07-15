The 13th edition of Maitree, a joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army, wrapped up with a closing ceremony in Thailand's Tak Province. The two-week event showcased intensive training and collaboration between the two nations' armed forces.

Major General Narongrit Panikabutr, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Thailand Army, presided over the ceremony as Chief Guest. He praised the dedication and proficiency displayed by both contingents, emphasising the exercise's crucial role in strengthening defence cooperation between India and Thailand.

The exercise focused on addressing regional security challenges and promoting peace under the United Nations charter. Activities included weapon training, day and night firing, rappelling, jungle survival techniques, navigation training, communication exercises, and combat first aid drills.

Lieutenant Colonel Mandan Ojha, Contingent Commander of the Indian Army, expressed gratitude to the Royal Thailand Army for hosting the exercise. He highlighted the mutual benefits gained from exchanging best practices and expertise.

The Indian Army stated that Maitree 2024 enhanced synergy in conducting joint tactical operations in jungle and urban environments, bolstering interoperability between the two armed forces. This collaboration not only improved tactical skills but also deepened the friendship between the Indian and Thai militaries.

Group Captain Brijesh Paul, Defence Attache to Thailand, represented the Indian side as the guest of honour at the closing ceremony.