India addressed the United Nations on its peacekeeping role and the rising global threat of terrorism, with Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoos representing the country at the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee debate on Special Political Missions.

Punnoos emphasised the significance of these missions amid ongoing global conflicts, calling terrorism a "major global threat" that impedes peace. He stated India’s firm stance against terrorism and underscored the need to counter emerging challenges such as the misuse of technology, hate speech, and disinformation.

Highlighting India’s commitment, Punnoos noted that the nation has contributed nearly 290,000 troops to UN peacekeeping, with 180 Indian peacekeepers sacrificing their lives. He also recalled India’s pioneering role in deploying an all-women police unit to Liberia from 2007 to 2016.

Punnoos emphasised that Special Political Missions should be transparent, adaptable, and responsive to evolving conflicts and urged collaborative responses tailored to each region's needs.

These remarks come shortly after Indian MP Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned Pakistan’s use of fake news at the UN.