India has expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East following Iran's unprecedented missile attack on Israel. The attack, which involved over 180 ballistic missiles, marks a significant intensification of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement calling for restraint from all parties involved and emphasising the importance of protecting civilians. The MEA urged that the conflict should not expand to encompass the broader region, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means of resolving disputes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have used hypersonic Fattah missiles for the first time in this attack, asserting that 90% of the projectiles hit their intended targets in Israel. However, Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reported that most missiles were intercepted by Israel and a US-led defensive coalition.

Despite the scale of the attack, no injuries were reported in Israel. However, one fatality was confirmed in the West Bank. The assault triggered widespread alarm across Israel, with citizens seeking shelter and explosions heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley.

This latest development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the region, which began with Hamas' attack on Israel nearly a year ago. That incident resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli casualties and over 200 hostages, leading to the ongoing war in Gaza that has claimed more than 41,000 lives.