As Diwali approaches, the Indian diaspora in the United States has begun its celebrations, with a large gathering taking place at New York’s Times Square.

The Consulate General of India in New York shared the event on social media, highlighting the participation of key figures like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Indian-American Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar. The event was led by Indian-American community leader Neeta Bhasin.

In Pennsylvania, another Diwali celebration was organized by the Indian Consulate, with Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph attending. The event, hosted by the Khalsa Asian American Association, saw participation from Mayor Edward Brown and Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearny, with the Consulate expressing gratitude for the support from American leaders in strengthening India-US ties.

With approximately 4.4 million people of Indian origin living in the US, the Indian-American community is among the most successful, excelling in various fields, including politics. Their efforts have played a significant role in fostering closer relations between India and the U.S.

New York recently became the first US city to declare Diwali as a public holiday in all city schools, reflecting the growing recognition of the community’s cultural contributions.