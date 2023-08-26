Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy has hinted that he may run on a united ticket with former president Donald Trump as his running mate if he does not secure the Republican nomination, according to a report.

Ramaswamy’s statement came a few days after the multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur-turned-politician, 38, said that he was "not interested" in any position other than that of president.

Ramaswamy said he believed he could only “reunite this country” as president, but did not rule out running with 77-year-old Trump as vice president if the former president and frontrunner wins the nomination for a third time.

Asked on Britain's GB News whether he would be “happy to be (Trump’s) VP”, Ramaswamy replied: “See, this isn’t about me. If this were about me, sure. That’s a fine position for someone to have at my age.

“This is about reviving our country and I can only reunite this country if I’m doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement.”

He added that he had “fresh legs” and was “almost half [Trump’s] age”, but would ask him to serve as “my most valued adviser” in the White House.

The Trump campaign's admiration for Ramaswamy following the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, in which he emerged as a breakout star, stoked rumours that the two men will run together in the 2024 election.

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