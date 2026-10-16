An alleged white supremacist plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, has triggered condemnation from US lawmakers, local authorities and the Indian government, with investigators citing evidence of extremist ideology linked to the accused.

The case centres on 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who was arrested after authorities received information on October 11 about a potential attack on the Sri Venkateswara Swami Balaji Temple in Aurora.

According to the Palatine Police Department, investigators recovered a document outlining an alleged attack plan, along with firearms and tactical equipment. A manifesto attributed to Paporakis, titled Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto), reportedly contained white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Authorities also recovered weapons, hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition, body armour, tactical equipment and a patch bearing imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

The New York Post reported that prosecutors alleged Paporakis had openly identified as a white supremacist and expressed a desire to kill Indian people. The manifesto allegedly described Indians, Jewish people and Black people as “subhumans” and outlined a plan to kill as many people from these communities as possible.

Paporakis faces one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Wednesday, with his next court appearance scheduled for October 30, according to the New York Post.

The alleged plot has drawn particular attention after US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi revealed that he and his family were worshipping at the temple when the alleged attack was attempted.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi condemned the targeting of Indian Americans and called for collective action against racial hatred and white supremacy.

“My family and I were worshipping at our Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. I'm grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy, but we must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent lives at risk,” he said.

He warned that anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy posed a serious threat and said authorities and communities must take such threats seriously before lives are lost.

“The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously,” he added.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) also condemned the alleged plot, warning that white supremacist ideology posed a direct threat to minority communities and places of worship.

“This plot exposes the very real danger white supremacist ideology poses to our communities and houses of worship, and it cannot be viewed in isolation,” the caucus said in a leadership statement.

CAPAC also cited a report released by the Center for the Study of Organised Hate (CSOH) on September 28, which documented a rise in online hate targeting South Asian Americans.

According to the report, monthly anti-South Asian hate on X increased by 240 per cent between January 2024 and June 2026. More than 500,000 anti-South Asian posts were recorded on the platform between January 2025 and June 2026.

The report found that racist and dehumanising content frequently targeted South Asians across national, religious and ethnic identities. Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims were often subjected to interchangeable stereotypes.

The findings have added to concerns about the spread of online hostility and its potential consequences for minority communities.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed concern over the alleged plot, describing its reported anti-Hindu and racist nature as particularly disturbing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called on US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, ensure those responsible were brought to justice and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents.

The response reflects concern over the safety of Indian Americans and the alleged targeting of a Hindu place of worship on racial and religious grounds.

Aurora Mayor John Laesch strongly condemned the alleged plan, saying people must be able to practise their religion without fear of threats or violence.

In a statement shared by the City of Aurora on X, Laesch said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by reports that members of the Hindu temple had been targeted.

“No one should ever feel threatened, unsafe, or attacked for freely practicing their faith or attending a place of worship. While I am grateful that the attack did not occur, the plot itself is completely unacceptable. Let me be clear: hate has no place in our community,” he said.

Laesch also acknowledged the person who alerted authorities and the law enforcement agencies that responded to the threat. He expressed solidarity with the temple and the wider Hindu community.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also condemned the alleged plot, stressing the need to protect Indian Americans and people of all faiths.

“Hate has no home in Illinois,” Pritzker said in a post on X, adding that he remained committed to ensuring that people of all faiths received the safety, dignity and peace they deserved.

The alleged plot has renewed calls from elected representatives and community leaders to address anti-Indian hatred, religious bigotry and white supremacist extremism, particularly threats against places of worship.

The investigation and subsequent court proceedings will establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged plan and determine the legal case against Paporakis.