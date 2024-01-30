The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has strongly condemned the fatal attack on a 25-year-old Indian student as it noted that US authorities have arrested the accused and are investigating the case.

Vivek Saini, who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US, was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict whom he had been helping for the past couple of days in Georgia state’s Lithonia city.

“We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X Monday.

It added that the Consulate got in touch with Saini's family immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India and remained in touch with the family.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.



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Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday. However, Saini was struck on January 16 while going home as he, concerned for safety, requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention.

Police, arriving at the scene, found Faulkner standing over Saini’s lifeless body. The young student, who had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech, had recently earned a Master’s in Business Administration.



Saini’s family in Haryana mourns the loss of the promising young man, describing him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job. His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident.