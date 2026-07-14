Indian crew member killed, six Indians injured in Iranian strike on UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

An Indian crew member was killed and six other Indians were injured after two UAE oil tankers were hit in an Iranian missile strike in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, July 14, marking a major escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, two Iranian cruise missiles struck the UAE-flagged tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah while they were transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.

One Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa was killed in the attack, while eight people sustained injuries. The injured include six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals, with four of the injured reported to be in serious condition.

The ministry said the missile strikes triggered fires on both vessels, causing material damage. The fires were later brought under control.

Condemning the attack, the UAE Ministry of Defence described it as a "blatant attack", calling it a serious violation of international law. It said the UAE reserves the right to respond to the escalation and take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, citizens and residents.

The ministry also said it remains on the highest level of readiness to counter any further threats.

The attack came shortly after the United States launched strikes on Iran on Tuesday following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington was reinstating a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and would charge other vessels for safe passage through the strategic waterway.

Iran retaliated by launching attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and the two UAE-associated tankers.

With the latest casualty, the death toll of Indian nationals in the ongoing West Asia conflict has risen to 11. Last month, three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello. Several other seafarers have been rescued in attacks on ships and tankers amid the escalating conflict.