Members of the Indian diaspora in London staged a counter-protest outside the Indian High Commission, responding to a protest organized by Pakistani activists. The protestors expressed strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place on April 22, emphasizing that such incidents are not isolated but part of a continued pattern of terror activity in the region.

A key aspect of the protest was the reference to the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. Protesters recalled how Pakistan-backed militants had threatened the minority community, forcing them to flee their homeland. A female protestor drew attention to the historical context, emphasizing that the diaspora in London was raising its voice against the ongoing terror attacks and standing in solidarity with victims of violence.

One protestor remarked that the terrorists responsible for these acts would eventually face the consequences of their actions.

Speaking to ANI, another member of the Indian diaspora explained that their gathering was specifically intended to counter Pakistan's protest, highlighting that the Indian diaspora was peacefully protesting in solidarity with victims and in opposition to terrorism.