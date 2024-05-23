Lumbini, the birthplace of Siddhartha Gautam, witnessed a special celebration as the Embassy of India in Nepal organized a series of events to commemorate the 2,568th Buddha Jayanti. The festivities, held on Thursday, brought together Buddhists from around the world.

Collaborating with the Lumbini Development Trust and the Lumbini Buddhist University, the Indian embassy orchestrated a range of activities on May 22. The highlight was an academic symposium titled "Buddha Dharma and Global Peace," hosted at the Lumbini Buddhist University near the India-Nepal border.

Eminent Buddhist scholars from both India and Nepal participated in the symposium, underscoring the deep cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations. Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, in his welcome address, emphasized the shared Buddhist legacy that has historically united the people of India and Nepal, fostering a sense of unity and harmony across borders.