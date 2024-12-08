The Indian Embassy in Damascus continues to function despite the escalating crisis in Syria, which has seen the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad after more than two decades in power. Sources confirmed on Sunday that the embassy is actively in contact with all Indian nationals in the country and assured their safety.

“All Indian nationals in Syria are safe. The Indian Embassy in Damascus remains operational and available to assist citizens during this challenging time,” stated the sources.

The Syrian crisis intensified as rebels entered Damascus on Sunday, prompting President al-Assad to flee to an undisclosed location, marking the end of his long-standing regime. Hours earlier, the rebels had declared control over Homs, Syria's third-largest city, further solidifying their grip on the country.

The situation in Syria continues to draw international attention, with nations closely monitoring developments amid concerns for regional stability and the safety of their citizens. India’s proactive approach in ensuring the well-being of its nationals reflects its commitment to their security during this tumultuous period.

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