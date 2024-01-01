In the wake of the powerful earthquake that struck Japan on January 1, the Indian Embassy in Japan has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 in Richter Scale hit the West Coast of Japan on January 1 at 12.40 pm (IST). Japan has issued Tsunami warnings as five feet high waves hit the coast.

For those in Tokyo or the Marshall Islands, Mr. D.N. Barnwal, Second Secretary (Consular) at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, can be reached at +81-3-3262-2397, with a mobile contact of +81-80 3301 5242. Additionally, Mr. Rajesh Kumar is available for consular support in the Osaka-Kobe region.

The embassy in its message to the Indian citizens urged them to follow instructions of the local government as the embassy will be in regular touch with the authorities concerned.