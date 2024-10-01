The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has released an urgent advisory for Indian nationals in Israel, urging them to exercise caution amid heightened regional tensions.

"All Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," the embassy statement reads.

The advisory strongly recommends that Indian citizens in Israel "avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters."

To ensure the welfare of its citizens, the embassy has established a 24/7 emergency helpline. Indian nationals can reach out via telephone at +972-547520711 or +972-543278392, or by email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

The embassy also emphasised its ongoing efforts, stating it "is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

Additionally, the advisory urges Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the embassy to do so promptly through a provided online link.