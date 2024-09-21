An Indian embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances within the embassy premises in Washington, D.C., on the evening of September 18, 2024. The Indian embassy has confirmed the incident and stated that it is currently being investigated by local police in conjunction with the Secret Service.

The embassy's official statement expressed profound sorrow, affirming, "With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away." The embassy is actively coordinating with pertinent authorities and the official's family to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are exploring all possible angles regarding the cause of death, including the potential for suicide. The embassy emphasized the importance of family privacy, stating that additional information about the deceased will not be disclosed at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief," the embassy added, reflecting the somber atmosphere surrounding this tragic event. The investigation continues as officials seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of the embassy official.

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