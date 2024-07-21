In a coordinated effort between Indian and Myanmar authorities, eight Indian nationals who were victims of a scam centre in Hpa Lu, Myawaddy, were successfully rescued and handed over to the Myanmar police and immigration authorities yesterday, July 20.

The Embassy of India in Yangon expressed gratitude to the Myanmar authorities for their crucial support and local assistance in the rescue mission. "We thank them for their invaluable cooperation," stated the embassy.

The safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad remain a top priority for the Indian government, and efforts to combat fraudulent activities and protect citizens will continue to be a significant focus.

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