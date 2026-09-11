Indian fish importers urge Bangladesh to lift Hilsa export ban ahead of Durga Puja

Indian fish importers have urged Bangladesh to allow Hilsa exports ahead of Durga Puja, with a Kolkata-based association appealing to Bangladesh’s Commerce Minister to resume shipments of the prized fish.

The Fish Importers’ Association, which has been importing Hilsa from Bangladesh since 1996, said it has been seeking the removal of the export restrictions for years. It recalled that Hilsa exports to India were banned by Bangladesh in July 2012.

The association said it had earlier imported Hilsa through the Benapole land customs station in West Bengal and the Akhaura land customs station in Tripura.

“Since the year 1996 we have been engaged in importing Hilsa Fish from Bangladesh via Benapole LCS (West Bengal, India) and Akhaura LCS (Tripura, India),” the association said in its letter.

Bangladesh began permitting limited exports of Hilsa during Durga Puja from 2019, but the importers said the one-month window was too restrictive to make the trade viable.

“Since September 2019, the Government of Bangladesh started giving special permission for export of Hilsa Fish only during Durga Puja festivities with a window of 1 month only, which ultimately doesn't work out,” the association said.

The importers also cited the longstanding cultural and culinary links between the two Bengals, as well as the popularity of Hilsa in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

Describing the fish as a favourite delicacy in eastern India, the association said the two sides share close ties through language, food and culture.

The association made a direct appeal to the Bangladeshi government to restore regular Hilsa exports.

“We are in dire straits and would request you to please lift the ban on the export of Hilsa, for which the people of India, especially West Bengal, will be indebted to you,” it said.

The appeal comes ahead of Durga Puja, when demand for Hilsa traditionally rises sharply in eastern India.

Bangladesh allowed 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa to be exported to India in September 2025 ahead of Durga Puja. This year, it has permitted exports of 2,420 tonnes in September.